CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2027: Subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme released at cbseacademic.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 10 and 12 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the forthcoming board exams of the academic session 2026-27. The sample papers, along with the prescribed marking scheme, are now available on the official CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
The SQPs have been released subject-wise for both classes. Students appearing in the CBSE board exams 2027 can use them as a detailed reference and to understand the question paper format, types of questions, section-wise structure and distribution of marks expected in the board examinations.
The corresponding marking schemes released by the board explain how answers will be evaluated and marks awarded in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027.
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The board is expected to release the detailed timetable for both classes by October 2026.
CBSE 10th, 12th sample papers 2027: How to download?
Class 10 and 12 students can access the sample papers and marking schemes through the official website by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the active link titled “Sample question papers for classes X & XII for the current academic session 2026- 27”
Step 3: The press note will open on your screen.
Step 4: Select the link given for “CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026-27” or “CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27”.
Step 5: Choose the required subject.
Step 6: Download the sample question paper and marking scheme PDF for any future reference.
According to the press note released by the board on September 21, CBSE has clarified that there is no change in the assessment scheme or passing criteria. The passing criteria will continue to follow the same norms used in the 2025-26 session.
Students appearing for the exam should regularly check the official website of the board mentioned above for more details regarding the upcoming CBSE board exams 2027.