CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2027: Subject-wise sample papers, marking scheme released at cbseacademic.nic.in

Students can download the sample papers and marking schemes online through the CBSE academics portal (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/Upscaled by AI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 10 and 12 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the forthcoming board exams of the academic session 2026-27. The sample papers, along with the prescribed marking scheme, are now available on the official CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The SQPs have been released subject-wise for both classes. Students appearing in the CBSE board exams 2027 can use them as a detailed reference and to understand the question paper format, types of questions, section-wise structure and distribution of marks expected in the board examinations.

The corresponding marking schemes released by the board explain how answers will be evaluated and marks awarded in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027.