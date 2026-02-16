CBSE Board Exams 2026: Mandatory first attempt, online-marking pattern, traffic advisory — Complete candidate guide

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: The board examination season begins on Tuesday, February 17, with lakhs of students across India and abroad appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

According to Board data, a total of 25,08,319 students will appear for Class 10 examinations across 83 subjects at 8,075 centres. Of these, 14,08,546 are male candidates and 10,99,773 are female candidates. For Class 12, 18,59,551 candidates will sit for examinations across 120 subjects at 7,574 centres. The Class 12 cohort includes 10,27,552 male candidates and 8,31,999 female candidates. Combined, the two classes account for over 43.6 lakh candidates this year.

Examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Entry to examination centres will close at 10 am, and students have been advised to report at least 25–30 minutes in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

For Class 10 students, the first paper is Mathematics (Basic and Standard). For Class 12 students, the first examination includes Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi).

This year’s examination cycle is marked by significant procedural and structural changes — including the mandatory first attempt rule under the new dual-exam system for Class 10, traffic advisories in parts of Delhi, and the rollout of digital evaluation for Class 12.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: What every candidates needs to follow

CBSE has reiterated that students are required to carry a hard copy of their admit card on every examination day. Without the admit card, entry into the examination hall will not be permitted. Students must also wear proper school uniform and carry their school identity card.

Electronic devices including mobile phones, smart watches, and other communication gadgets are strictly prohibited. Candidates found in possession of such items will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Students must carry their own stationery, as borrowing or sharing items inside the examination hall is not allowed. A transparent water bottle is permitted.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing begins. Only blue or black pens may be used to write answers in the answer booklet.

CBSE has also cautioned students and parents against believing social media rumours regarding paper leaks or unofficial question predictions. Candidates have been advised to rely only on official communication issued by the Board.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: Traffic advisory in Delhi, instructions from Police

With the ongoing AI Impact Summit and VVIP movement near Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure students reach their centres without delay.

Ten schools located on key VVIP routes have been identified, and nodal traffic officers have been deployed to facilitate students and staff. Suggested alternative routes have been shared with school authorities and the transport department. Students carrying their CBSE admit cards or date sheets will be given priority assistance at traffic points.

Schools falling within the advisory zone include institutions located on Tilak Marg, Vinay Marg, Pandara Road, Africa Avenue, Delhi Cantt and adjoining areas. Students have been advised to check with their respective schools regarding suggested travel routes to avoid inconvenience.

Class 10 Dual Board Exams: First attempt is mandatory

From 2026, CBSE has introduced a dual-board examination structure for Class 10 in line with recommendations under the National Education Policy 2020.

The Board has clarified that appearing in the first board examination is mandatory for all Class 10 students.

Students who do not appear in at least three subjects in the first examination will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category. Such students will not be allowed to sit for the second examination and will have to reappear next year in the main examinations conducted in February.

Students who pass the first examination will be allowed to improve their performance in up to three subjects — Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages — during the second examination.

Those placed in the compartment category in the first exam will be permitted to appear in the second examination under compartment rules.

CBSE has also clarified that additional subjects will not be permitted after passing Class 10, and stand-alone subjects will not be allowed. Requests seeking exemption from the first attempt requirement will not be entertained.

Class 12 Evaluation Reform: On-Screen Marking (OSM) to be introduced

A major change this year is the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 board examinations.

Under this system, physical answer books will no longer be manually evaluated at designated centres. Instead, answer sheets will be scanned page-by-page and uploaded onto a secure digital platform. Examiners will log in using secure credentials and evaluate responses directly on screen.

With 18,59,551 Class 12 candidates and more than 10 crore answer booklets expected to be handled, the Board has stated that the scale of operations — including examination centres abroad — necessitated the shift to digital evaluation.

Every page, including blank pages, will be scanned to ensure transparency. The system will not allow submission of a script unless all questions have been marked. If a question is not attempted, it must be marked as ‘NA’ before submission.

The Board has stated that the move is aimed at reducing errors, eliminating discrepancies in mark uploading, improving monitoring, and speeding up the result declaration process.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: Important instructions for students under OSM

While the format of writing examinations remains unchanged, certain procedural instructions must be strictly followed to ensure smooth scanning and evaluation:

In subjects such as History and Geography where maps are used, map sheets must be attached at the end of the answer book, not inserted between written pages.

Students must answer strictly question-wise and within designated sections. Writing answers outside specified areas may affect evaluation during digital scanning.

CBSE has emphasised that the digital system is designed to reduce post-result verification requests and minimise evaluation errors.