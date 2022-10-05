CBSE Board Exams 2023: All you need to know about datesheet, sample papers, exam pattern

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10th 12th Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Classes 10 and 12 board exams in a single shift this year. The board exam datesheet will be released in December, The Indian Express has learned.

After a gap of two years, the board will conduct the exam in the same pattern as the pre-pandemic years. In 2020, the board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19, and candidates were marked based on alternate assessment criteria. In 2021, the board divided the entire academic year into two terms.

Since the exams will be held in the normal format after the gap of two years, here are some important questions answered for you:

Q: What will be the pattern of the CBSE board exam 2023?

A: The Board has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format, which means the class 10 and 12 board exams are not likely to be split into two parts.

Q: What is the syllabus of Class 10 CBSE 2023?

A: The Board exam for class 10 and 12 students next year will be based on the pre-pandemic syllabus. In other words, the 30 per cent cut in syllabus offered to students in wake of learning loss due to the covid-induced disruption has been rolled back.

Q: Is the CBSE sample paper for 2023 released?

A: CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 sample papers for board exams 2023 along with the marking scheme. Candidates can download it at the official website – cbse.gov.in.

Q: What is the date of the CBSE Board exam 2023?

A: For both classes, the exams will be conducted from February 15, 2023. Datesheet will be released in December.

Q: Is there any reduction in the syllabus of class 10?

A: CBSE has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 for the academic session 2022-2023. The board has cut down the syllabus by dropping many important topics from Social Science. Detailed is available on the board’s website.