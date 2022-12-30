scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2023: 5 things you need to know 

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023: Unlike last year, CBSE will conduct the board exams in a single term. Let’s have a look at the 5 important points you need to know about CBSE Board exams 2023.

cbse boards, cbse datesheetCBSE Board Exams 2023: Candidates can download the CBSE board datesheet from the official website - cbse.gov.in (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Listen to this article
CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2023: 5 things you need to know 
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday released the class 10, 12 board exam datesheet. The board exams for both classes will begin on February 15. Candidates can download the CBSE board datesheet from the official website – cbse.gov.in

Read |liveCBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE Updates

Unlike last year, CBSE will conduct the board exams in a single term. However, the board has introduced some changes in the exam pattern. Let’s have a look at the 5 important points you need to know about CBSE Board exams 2023.

Competency questions introduced this year

This year,  at least 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based. These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
Also read |How CBSE Class 12th toppers prepared for the board exams

Rationalised syllabus for CBSE Class 10

CBSE has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 for the academic session 2022-2023. The board has cut down the syllabus by dropping many important topics from Social Science. Detailed is available on the board’s website.

Exams to be conducted in single term

After a gap of two years, the board will conduct the exam in the same pattern as the pre-pandemic years. In 2020, the board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19, and candidates were marked based on alternate assessment criteria. In 2021, the board divided the entire academic year into two terms. 

CBSE Board practical exams from January 2

As per the schedule, the practical exams for both classes will be held between January 2 to February 14. Schools are required to upload the marks of students in the same window. This year, an external examiner will be appointed to conduct class 12 board practicals.

CBSE Sample papers on new exam pattern

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. Interested students can now download the sample papers from the official CBSE website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 12:21 IST
Next Story

In Brazil, Lula da Silva appoints Amazon activist, women in cabinet roles

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close