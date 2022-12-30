CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2023: 5 things you need to know 

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday released the class 10, 12 board exam datesheet. The board exams for both classes will begin on February 15. Candidates can download the CBSE board datesheet from the official website – cbse.gov.in

Unlike last year, CBSE will conduct the board exams in a single term. However, the board has introduced some changes in the exam pattern. Let’s have a look at the 5 important points you need to know about CBSE Board exams 2023.

Competency questions introduced this year

This year, at least 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based. These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based.

Rationalised syllabus for CBSE Class 10

CBSE has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 for the academic session 2022-2023. The board has cut down the syllabus by dropping many important topics from Social Science. Detailed is available on the board’s website.

Exams to be conducted in single term

After a gap of two years, the board will conduct the exam in the same pattern as the pre-pandemic years. In 2020, the board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19, and candidates were marked based on alternate assessment criteria. In 2021, the board divided the entire academic year into two terms.

CBSE Board practical exams from January 2

As per the schedule, the practical exams for both classes will be held between January 2 to February 14. Schools are required to upload the marks of students in the same window. This year, an external examiner will be appointed to conduct class 12 board practicals.

CBSE Sample papers on new exam pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. Interested students can now download the sample papers from the official CBSE website — cbseacademic.nic.in.