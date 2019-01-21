CBSE 10th, 12th admit card released for private candidates, check direct link

Toggle Menu
CBSE admit card: CBSE has released the admit card for class 10 and 12 for the main exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates need to download the same and take print out.

CBSE admit card: The hall ticket carries the information of exam date, venue and time. (Representational Image)

CBSE admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit card or intimation letter for the candidates who appear in the private mode for the class 10 and class 12 main exams on its official website, cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/.

The exam dates along with venue and time will be mentioned in the admit card. The board exam of the candidates appearing through private mode will be conducted at the exam centre only. For the candidates appearing in regular mode, the class 10 exams will begin from February 21 and for class 12 exams, it will start from February 15 onwards.

Candidates can download the admit card by following this direct link – cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx

Candidates need to carry valid id proof, admit card and a photograph along with them to the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the security check.

Meanwhile, the board has also extended the passing criteria for Class 10 students. From the coming academic year 2019, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject.

