CBSE 10th, 12th 2021 admit card released for private, regular candidates

August 21, 2021 1:00:16 pm
CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the admit cards for class 10, 12 private candidates and the regular candidates put under compartment category. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – cbse.gov.in
As per the exam schedule released by the board, the exams will begin on August 25 and will conclude on September 8 for class 10 and September 16 for class 12. The private candidates can directly download the admit card from the CBSE website.
CBSE 10th, 12th 2021 admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘new website’ tab
Step 3: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘e-pariksha’ tab
Step 4: Click on the ‘link to download admit card for private candidates’
Step 5: Enter required credentials to access the admit card
Private students can download their admit card either through application number or by previous year’s roll number. Admit card can also be downloaded through name, father and mother’s name.
Whereas, regular students appearing in compartment or improvement exam have to collect their admit cards from the respective schools. The school authorities can download the admit card by entering the school’s login id credentials to access the admit cards.
The CBSE declared the class 12 results on July 30 based on the alternate assessment criteria. The students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11 and pre-board exams. The result of CBSE Class 10 is was released on August 3.
