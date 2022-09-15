CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2023: Registration process for private candidates begins tomorrow

CBSE Board Exam Registration 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education will commence the registration process of private candidates for CBSE Board exam 2023 on September 17. Once the application form releases, students will be able to register for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 20223 by visiting the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in.

The board examination for class 10 and class 12 will be conducted in the months of February/ March/ April 2023. The last date to submit the application form for CBSE Board exam 2023, is September 30.

CBSE Board Exam Registration 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads व्यक्तिगतपरीक्षार्थी on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page meant for private candidates.

Step 4: Now, tap on the examination form link and fill the credentials.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and deposit the fee.

Step 6: Afterwards, tap on the submit button.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your application form for future use and reference.

CBSE board registration fee for general candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects. While the fee for opting an additional subject is kept at Rs 300.

Advertisement

Central Board of Secondary Education is the national education board of the country for public and private schools. Recognized worldwide, it is an autonomous body that works under the supervision of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.