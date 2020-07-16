City Schools’ scorecard; South Point, DPS toppers score 99% in CBSE class X

In West Bengal, students of both South Point High School and Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park, Kolkata, passed with flying colours. (Representational) In West Bengal, students of both South Point High School and Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park, Kolkata, passed with flying colours. (Representational)

The results of All India Senior Secondary Examination (class 10 board exams) were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, recording a pass percentage of 91.46 in the country.

In West Bengal, students of both South Point High School and Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park, Kolkata, passed with flying colours.

According to a statement issued by the South Point High School, out of 754 students, 181 scored 95 per cent and above, 425 students scored 90 per cent and above and 635 students got 80 per cent and above. The average marks secured by all the examinees this year was 88.5 per cent. The school’s topper was Shamoyita Dutta who scored 497 out of 500 (99.4%).

At DPS, as many as 250 students have secured 90 per cent and above in the aggregate, while 137 students have secured 80 per cent and above. Shuvraneel Mitra and Srinjani Sen Roy were the top scorers from the school with 99% marks in aggregate.

Fighting against all odds, Srinjani had appeared for her examinations and now she had all the reasons to celebrate.

“Just a week ahead of my exams, my father, who was based in UK at that time, had suffered a cerebral attack. My mother and I were in India and could see him only through video calls. I had initially decided not to sit for the board exams. But my mother and my school teachers motivated me to appear for the exams and the result is unbelievable,” said Srinjani.

The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While nationally girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95, respectively.

