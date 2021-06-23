CBSE sets up special help desk to assist schools in Class 10, 12 result computation

As per the notification, queries will be entertained In telephonic mode only and no visitors will be entertained (representational image)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today launched a help-desk for the schools/ result committee preparing classes 10 and 12 results. The helpdesk will be functional only on working days from 9.30 am to 5 pm from June 24 onwards.

As per the board, the help desk will entertain queries related to the tabulation policy only. No general queries will be entertained on the dedicated help desk to ensure effective implementation of the result tabulation.

To avail the service, the schools first need to send their queries through email. For queries related to class 10 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-10-result@cbseshiksha.in. Whereas, for inquiries on class 12 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-12-result@cbseshiksha.in.

CBSE has directed the schools to mention their school name, school number, and city while mailing the queries. In case of technical queries, screenshots should also be annexed in the mail.

If the schools feel that problem could be resolved over the phone, they can connect with the help-desk at 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590. For IT-related queries, the schools can contact the IT help desk number — 9311226591.

As per the notification, queries will be entertained In telephonic mode only and no visitors will be entertained by the help-desk for face-to-face interaction.