CBSE exams from tomorrow, board asks students to follow these rules

CBSE class 10, 12 exams from tomorrow. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) CBSE class 10, 12 exams from tomorrow. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

CBSE Board exam 2020: After sharing a motivational letter for students who will be appearing for board exams 2020 starting from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal has pen down 12 rules every parents should follow if their child is appearing for the exams.

In the letter, Karwal said that the exams are “true reflection of changing mind-sets of parents in the 21st century.” Adding that limitations of a parent’s mind should not limit a student, the chairperson wrote, “Your friend’s child may be good at mathematics and want to become an engineer, but your child may be good at theatre and may want to become a filmmaker. The number of possible careers is unlimited.”

Read| How to attempt board exams for a better score

The letter further enlists rules every parent should follow to help their child put their best in the upcoming board exams. Here is the list:

Exam centre: Check the location of exam centre at least a day prior. CBSE offers ‘exam center locator app’ for androids to ensure correct directions for the exam center.

Power dressing: Students need to wear their school uniform and ensure they carry school id card and CBSE board admit card

Timing: Ensure that your child reaches the exam centre by 9:45 am as entry gates will be closed by 10 am. Students will also have to go through frisking.

In video| CBSE Baord exams: How to retain focus

Nap right: Take care that your child is adequately rested on the day of exams and is taking nutritious food throughout.

Must carry: Check that your child is carrying only – admit card, school identity card, pen, pencil, eraser, scale, sharpener; all these must be carried in a transparent pouch in which contents are visible from the outside.

Banned items: Make doubly sure that your child is not carrying mobile, wallet, purse, etc to the examination center.

Read| Don’t pressure children for good marks, urges Child rights panel

Follow rules: Alert your child to follow all instructions given by invigilators, especially those regarding the method of writing roll number in the answer book.

Warning: Make sure that your child does not indulge in any wrongdoings as then they have to face consequences like debarring them from appearing in other exams.

Special children: If your child comes under benchmark disabilities, then be aware that the board has made provisions for your child

The letter also asked parents not to burden their children with pressure of expectations. “With your strong backing, we are sure your child will put in her best in her board exams this year, and not let stress about her future overwhelm her present. Meanwhile, the board has also changed exam pattern, evaluation and several other rules for exams this year. Check the list here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd