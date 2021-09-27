Parents’ Association requests CBSE to waive-off board exams fee

The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), requesting it to waive off the registration fees and exam fees for classes 10 and 12 this year in view of the financial problems faced by parents due to the Covid-19.

In a letter sent to CBSE, AIPA president Ashok Agarwal said, “For the last almost two years till now the whole country is badly affected by the Covid pandemic. Due to the lockdown and all the arrangements made in the last two years, the livelihood and income of the parents of the students have been badly affected.”

“Many students in government schools are from underprivileged backgrounds. Parents are pulling out their kids from private schools as they are not being able to pay their tuition fees. Putting them under more financial stress will result in large-scale exodus by students from schools,” the letter added.

The letter also addressed that the CBSE board had last year ignored their fee waiver request and had charged the exam fees from all the students of both classes. However, the exams were later cancelled and no clarification was given on the refund of this exam fee.

Citing various reasons the association has requested the board to waive-off the exam fee as well as board registration fees for the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already waived off the exam fee as well as the registration fee of students who lost parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The provision has been rolled out as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22.