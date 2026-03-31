CBSE Board Exams: ‘Schools must refrain from collecting unauthorised fees for second exam’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released a circular directing affiliated schools on the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 second board examination. The circular states that schools are only permitted to collect the prescribed examination fee during the LOC process. No other fees, including tuition fees, are to be linked with the LOC submission.
CBSE, in its notice, mentions that it has received reports that some schools are demanding three months’ tuition fees from students during LOC submission. The Board circular clarifies that this practice is against its rules and must be stopped immediately. The Board has emphasised that only the examination fee is valid. Any collection of unauthorised fees will be treated as a violation and viewed seriously. Schools are instructed to comply strictly with CBSE regulations.
The circular further explains that if a student opts out after paying the CBSE Board examination fee, their performance in the main examination will be used for result declaration. The directive signed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, reinforces earlier instructions by the Board.
As stated in the notice, the LOC process is divided into three phases. In the first phase, schools must fill in the LOC without collecting any fee. This step is meant to determine the number of candidates likely to appear. In the second and third phases, students can make changes, additions, or withdrawals in candidature or subjects, and the examination fee is payable at this stage.
Meanwhile, the Board has released the detailed schedule of form and fee submission for its recently announced second board exam, expected to take place in May 2026. In its recent notice, the Board has issued guidelines for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10th second Board Examination 2026 under the newly introduced ‘two board examination policy’.
As per the earlier schedule, the board will conduct the second board examination in May 2026, allowing students to improve their performance in up to three subjects.