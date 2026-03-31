CBSE Board Exams: ‘Schools must refrain from collecting unauthorised fees for second exam’

CBSE, in its notice, mentions that it has received reports that some schools are demanding three months’ tuition fees from students during LOC submission.(Express Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released a circular directing affiliated schools on the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 second board examination. The circular states that schools are only permitted to collect the prescribed examination fee during the LOC process. No other fees, including tuition fees, are to be linked with the LOC submission.

CBSE, in its notice, mentions that it has received reports that some schools are demanding three months’ tuition fees from students during LOC submission. The Board circular clarifies that this practice is against its rules and must be stopped immediately. The Board has emphasised that only the examination fee is valid. Any collection of unauthorised fees will be treated as a violation and viewed seriously. Schools are instructed to comply strictly with CBSE regulations.