CAT results out: Junagadh engineer scores nearly 100 percentile, gets call from IIM-Calcutta

For Darshak Lodhiya, who hails from Manavadar, a town in Junagadh, Saturday was a memorable day, after the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) were declared. A resident of Ahmedabad since 2012, Lodhiya, scored a 100 percentile in the quantitative section of the three-sectioned paper.

Lodhiya, who completed his bachelors in engineering in 2016 from Nirma University, quantitative aptitude seemed to be his strength. “I had first appeared for CAT in 2017, but I was completely unprepared. Although I scored 85 percentile overall, I had scored 92 percentile then in the quantitative section.” With an overall percentile of 99.97, he has already received a call for Phase-II process from IIM-Calcutta.

Most in the city who scored 99 percentile and above have completed their undergraduate degree in engineering.

Sawan Rathi, a tutor at Endeavor Careers, said, “This year, a total of 25 students from our coaching centres in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar scored 99 percentile or above, which is higher than last year. Two of out of 25 are women.”

This year, the number of female students appearing for CAT has gone up considerably with 84,350 registrations (35% of total registrations) compared to 78,009 who had registered in 2017 (33.75% of total registrations), recording a 1.25 percentage point increase.

Across the country, 2.41 lakh aspirants had registered for CAT 2018, but 2.09 lakh aspirants appeared for it on November 25 last year.

Although the registration-to-attendance ratio of CAT 2018 is approximately the same as that seen in CAT 2017, the number of aspirants who took the test this year saw an increase of 9,773 candidates. CAT score is accepted by more than 100 business schools in India apart from the 20 IIMs, for admission in their masters programmes.