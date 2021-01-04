CAT results 2021: 15 students from Tricity score over 99 percentile

Some of the CAT 2020 toppers at one of the institutes in Sector 34 of Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express Photo)

As many as 15 students from the Tricity scored more than 99 percentile in CAT results, which were declared in Chandigarh, on Sunday.

The CAT entrance test, the most prominent entrance exam for MBA admission, took place on November 29, 2020.

Among toppers is Naval Mittal, a resident of Bathinda in Punjab who scored 99.97 percentile was taking coaching from Chandigarh. He has done his engineering from Panjab University. Rupesh Waishya, a resident of Dhakoli made the city proud by securing 99.8 percentile. Rupesh who has done his mechanical engineering from Punjab Engineering College was appearing for the CAT exam for the second time. He has done his schooling from Bhawan Vidyalaya Chandigarh.

According to Rupesh, the pandemic helped him set goals and concentrate better, adding that he wants to pursue finance. While his father works in a pharmaceutical company, his mother is a home maker.

Kshitiz Garg, with 99.61 percentile, pursuing engineering from PEC, credited his success to building a strong foundation and taking mocks regularly.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Garg, a resident of Zirakpur said that he believed in quality hours of study. “I believe in putting quality hours of study. It is not the number of hours you put in, just concentration and regular revision pays off,” he said.

Gaurav Dhawan, a resident of Mohali, scored 99.29 percent.

Sargam Bansal, a resident of Sector 32 Chandigarh who is pursuing engineering from PEC and is one of the Tricity CAT topper with 99.17 percentile said that she wants to follow her father’s footsteps. “I want to follow my dad’s footsteps in this field, which is why I chose to appear for it. In fact, the pandemic was like a blessing in disguise for me as I was preparing since August,” she said.

“This year CAT was a different ball game altogether with surprises on account of both number of question and timing. So, the key was to have faith in your preparation and not to be unnerved by the unknown,” added Bansal.

Himani Garg from GGDSD college with 99.05 Percentile, reflected on her ability to identify doable questions as his mantra for success.

Apart from engineers, CAT is now becoming popular with commerce and humanities students as most IIMs have different criterion for non-engineers to ensure optimum balance.

Approximately 2.30 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2020 which was slightly lower than 2019.