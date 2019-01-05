CAT Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Declared at iimcat.ac.in, website to check

CAT Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Calcutta) has declared the results of Common Admission Test (CAT) examinations on Saturday, January 5 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Individual SMS messages will also be sent to candidates informing them of their overall percentiles.

After CAT, various IIMs will release the shortlist for subsequent process considering CAT score and other criteria. More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.