CAT result 2018 to release by next week, check updates here

CAT result 2018: After releasing the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) last month, IIM Calcutta is expected to announce result by next week. While some candidates posted on social media that they can view their score, CAT 2018 conducting body Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has denied releasing the result. As per sources, the result of CAT 2018 will be out by the next week, likely by January 7.

The candidates who have appeared for CAT 2018 can view their marks on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT that was conducted on Sunday, November 25 at various centres across the country. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country.

CAT 2018 score is valid till December 31, 2019, and will be accessible on the website accordingly.