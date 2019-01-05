CAT result 2018: 11 students secure 100 percentile, all engineers

CAT result 2018: Despite the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) saying that they will change the format of the Combined Admission Test (CAT) to enrol students from diverse backgrounds, the top ranks are still secured by engineers. According to an official release by the IIM Calcutta who has conducted the CAT 2018, as many as 11 candidates secured a perfect score of 100 percentile and all of them were from engineering or technology background.

Advertising

There was a tie between 21 students across the country who had secured 99.99 percentile score and held the second rank. Out of these, 19 students were from engineering and technology background. This has made engineers ace the test meant for admission into to business schools in India, yet again.

Read| CAT topper shares his preparation strategy

State-wise, most toppers are from Maharashtra with as many as seven candidates scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2018. This also includes the top rank holder of this year, Rounak Majumdar who hails from Thane, Maharashtra and has pursued his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur.

Second rank holder, Anubhav Garg from IIT-Delhi with 99.99 percentile score and CAT topper Rounak Majumdar both are from IITs and both credit their success to mock test papers. Both of them gave due importance to online mock tests to prepare for the exam.

Advertising

Among other states, two 100 percentile score came from West Bengal, and one each from Karnataka and Bihar.

Read| HIGHLIGHTS of CAT 2018 result

A total of 2,09,405 candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted in test centres spread across 147 cities. The number of test takers, according to IIM Calcutta, was the highest this year. Out of the total, 1,36,075 were male candidates and 73,326 were women. This year four transgender candidates have also cleared the exam.

CAT 2018 results have been declared on CAT website in the morning of Monday, January 05, 2019. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.