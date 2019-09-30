IIM CAT 2019 registration at 2.44 lakh, sees year-on-year rise

CAT 2019: The number of candidates applying for the Common Admission Test (CAT) is on a rise for the third consecutive year. This year, a total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered for the exam, which is a rise of nearly 3,000 from last year, informed Shubhashish Dey, the convener of CAT 2019.

Advertising

A total of 2,09,405 candidates had appeared for the exam in 2018. Of the total, 73,326 candidates were females while 1,36,075 were males and four were transgender. In 2017, a total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for CAT. As from this year onwards, the IIMs will be granting degrees instead of diplomas, the number of applications was expected to change by a major number.

In Video| CAT 2018 toppers

Last year, a total of 84,350 women candidates had applied. IIMs witnessed a better gender balance in the current academic year with overall 1,619 female candidates gaining admission as against 1,349 in 2017-19.

Read | IIMs see rise in women students this year

The entrance exam to top B-schools including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2019. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections, verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative ability (QA).

Advertising

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

This year, IIM-Kozhikode will be the exam conducting institute. The CAT 2019 results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020.