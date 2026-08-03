CAT 2026 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in, exam on November 29

Registration for CAT has started on the official website. (image: ai generated)

The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 has opened on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on November 29, 2026, in three sessions at test centres across India.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or educational institution, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, are eligible to apply. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum requirement is 45%. Candidates appearing for their final year of bachelor’s degree or awaiting their results may also apply provisionally. There is no age limit for appearing in CAT 2026.