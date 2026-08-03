CAT 2026 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in, exam on November 29

The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 has opened on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on November 29, 2026, in three sessions at test centres across India.
Candidates with a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or educational institution, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, are eligible to apply. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum requirement is 45%. Candidates appearing for their final year of bachelor’s degree or awaiting their results may also apply provisionally. There is no age limit for appearing in CAT 2026.
Candidates can apply for CAT 2026 by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: Register as a new user using a valid email ID and mobile number and create login credentials.
Step 3: Log in and fill in the application form with personal, academic and other required details.
Step 4: Select the preferred test cities and other examination-related choices.
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit the application form and check the confirmation page.
Step 7: Download and save a copy of the completed application form and confirmation for future reference.
Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes – Non-Creamy Layer (NC-OBC) categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,600. The fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates is Rs 1,300. The application fee can be paid through the online payment modes available on the CAT 2026 portal.
CAT 2026 will be a 120-minute computer-based test comprising 68 questions divided across three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).
Candidates will get 40 minutes for each section and will not be allowed to switch between sections while answering the test.
The CAT score will be used for admission to the postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes of the IIMs. Other institutions may also use CAT scores for their admission processes, subject to their respective eligibility and admission criteria.
The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be made available in November. The result is expected to be declared in December 2026.