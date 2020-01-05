CAT 2019: Around 60 students from Gujarat get 99 percentile

CAT toppers from Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo: Javed Raja) CAT toppers from Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo: Javed Raja)

Around 60 students from Gujarat scored 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (2019), results of which were declared by the Indian Institute of Manage-ment, Kozhikode on Saturday. Forty of them are from Ahmedab-ad, six from Gandhinagar, three from Rajkot, around five from Surat and, six from Vadodara.

Sawan Rathi, general manager at Endeavor Careers, a private training centre for MBA entrance exams, said, “We have seen a lot of progress in results compared to past years.”

Abhishek Mawandiya, a third year bachelors student of Commerce from Ahmedabad University, said, “I am trying to get admission in top three IIMs. I would prefer to go in corporate sector. On an average, I used to study for more than three hours a day. My parents were not surprised but very happy, as they knew I worked hard. My cousin who graduated from IIM-A has been a role model for me.”

Total 2,44,169 candidates applied for CAT exam, which is 3,000 more than last year. In 2018, 2,09,405 candidates appeared for exams out of which 73,326 were women. The students scoring above 99 percentile are mainly from engineering stream and commerce.

