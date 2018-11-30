CAT answer keys 2018 to be released next week: Official

CAT answer keys 2018: Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) examinations are anxiously waiting to get a brief idea of their results which might be possible once the answer keys get released. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Sumanta Basu, the exam convener of CAT this year said that the answer keys of the CAT 2018 examination will be released next week. “We are working on this. You may expect some definite announcement in the next 10 days,” said Sumanta Basu, exam convener.

Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT examination that was conducted on Sunday, November 25 at various centres across the country. According to candidates and experts, the quant section was the toughest to crack.

“Held slot-wise, many candidates have found Quant section tough. However, other sections like DILR’s difficulty level was moderate as compared to an out and out difficult section that has been observed over the last 2-3 years,” said Gautam Bawa, group product head, Career Launcher.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Anurag Tripathi, a CAT aspirant said, “The overall paper was moderate, with LR and Mathematics sections were hard to crack. The easiest was the English section.” Anurag is a final-year B.Tech student and he appeared CAT for the first time.

Samina Beg said, “The paper was quite same like last year, apart from few changes. The sections like Mathematics, Quant, VA, Reasoning was difficult to answer.” Samina appeared for the CAT examination for the third time and she is expecting a better score than last year. Last year, Samina scored 85. According to candidates, the cutoff will be around 90.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019, and will accordingly be accessible on the website.