CAT 2019 answer key, response sheet released: Steps to download, result dates

IIM CAT 2019: Download at the official website, iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2019: Download at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT answer key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode released the response sheet, question paper and a preliminary answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) at its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Over 2.44 lakh candidates registered for the CAT. Candidates can download their respective answer sheet and correct answers key from their candidate logins.

The exam was held on November 24, 2019 at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities. The overall applications have witnessed a rise of nearly 3,000 from last year as a total of 2,44,169 candidates applied this year against 2.41 lakh last year. The registration of women candidates in the CAT 2019 has gone up to a six-year high with as many as 85,810 female candidates applying for the test.

IIM CAT answer key 2019: Check how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be in the dashboard, download

Based on the final answer key, the CAT results will be declared by the second week of January 2020. The CAT 2019 score will be valid till December 31, 2020, as per the official notification. Based on this score, candidates can seek admission to B-schools including IIM, Delhi University (DU) as well as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) among others.

Last year, top rank with 100 percentile marks was shared by 11 male candidates, the female topper of CAT 2018 was ranked at all-India Rank 3 with 99.99 percentile score. After CAT result, various IIMs will release the shortlist for subsequent process considering CAT score and other criteria. More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd