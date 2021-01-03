CAT 2020 result: Himachal student scores 99.99 percentile, dreams of becoming a CEO like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai

It was Visheh Garg's second attempt, last year, he scored 99 percentile. Image source: Special arrangement

Twenty-three-year-old Vishesh Garg, who scored 99.99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020), always wanted to become an administrative officer. But the success stories of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai inspired him to take up management as a career choice. With a 99.99 percentile in CAT, Garg now believes that has come closer to achieving his dream.

“While studying BTech in electronics and communication, I used to read inspiring stories of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai who are shaping the world by heading technology giants like Microsoft, Google. I felt I can be a CEO one day if I manage to get admission in a good B-school,” he said.

After completing his BTech from NIT Hamirpur in 2019, Garg, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, worked nearly two years in a tech company in Bengaluru.

He wants to pursue MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) or Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. His second preferences are IIM Ahmedabad, Kolkata. “While I didn’t score a 100 percentile, I am happy with my performance. Two things that helped me score well are the mock tests and a thorough study plan,” Garg said.

He said that mock tests helped him understand his weak areas, familiarise him with the paper-pattern and increased his speed in answering questions. “After an unprepared attempt last time, I was serious with my preparation to score well. I was registered at TIME’s online class in June. Apart from the lectures and mock test series, I took guidance from online resources, followed toppers’ preparation strategies, and studied books like Arun Sharma’s CAT series,” the 23-year-old said.

Garg is now preparing for the personal interview/ group discussion round. For his preparations, he reads The Indian Express’s editorial, explained section. He also takes guidance from CAT experts from his institute.

The result of CAT was released on January 2, a total of nine students have scored 100 percentile, of these five are from IITs.