CAT 2026 registrations at 2.84 lakh, minor dip from last year’s 2.95 lakh

A total of 2.84 lakh candidates have successfully registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, according to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, which is conducting the entrance examination this year.

CAT 2026 is scheduled to be held in three slots. The examination result is used for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the IIMs and several other participating business schools.

CAT 2025, conducted by IIM Kozhikode on November 30, was held in three slots for 2.58 lakh candidates. A total of 2.95 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. Of the registered candidates, 1.10 lakh were women, 1.85 lakh were men and nine were transgender candidates.