CAT 2026 registrations at 2.84 lakh, minor dip from last year’s 2.95 lakh

A total of 2.84 lakh candidates have successfully registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, according to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, which is conducting the entrance examination this year.
CAT 2026 is scheduled to be held in three slots. The examination result is used for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the IIMs and several other participating business schools.
CAT 2025, conducted by IIM Kozhikode on November 30, was held in three slots for 2.58 lakh candidates. A total of 2.95 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. Of the registered candidates, 1.10 lakh were women, 1.85 lakh were men and nine were transgender candidates.
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Among those who appeared for CAT 2025, 0.97 lakh were women, 1.61 lakh were men and nine were transgender candidates.
In CAT 2024, conducted by IIM Calcutta, 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the examination, while 2.93 lakh appeared.
CAT 2023 had recorded around 3.3 lakh registrations, the highest at the time. The examination, conducted on November 26, 2023, saw the participation of 2.88 lakh candidates. In comparison, 2.55 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2022 and 2.31 lakh registered in 2021.
The CAT registration numbers have remained above the two-lakh mark over the past several years.
The CAT 2025 results were declared on December 24. Twelve candidates secured 100 percentile, while 26 candidates each scored 99.99 and 99.98 percentile.
Following the declaration of CAT results, individual IIMs release their shortlists for subsequent admission rounds based on CAT scores and other criteria specified in their respective admission policies.