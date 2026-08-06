CAT 2026 fee hike: IIM Indore cites inflation, rising operational costs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration fee has been increased by Rs 100, with candidates appearing for the management entrance examination now required to pay Rs 2,700 instead of Rs 2,600. The fee hike is aimed at offsetting inflation, rising operational costs and increased infrastructure requirements for conducting the nationwide examination securely, said Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

“The CAT registration fee has risen from Rs 1,600 in 2015 to Rs 2,700 in 2026. While the registration fee has generally increased by around 5% annually, the percentage increase has moderated over the years,” Rai said.

The increase for CAT 2026 is 3.85%, lower than the 6.25% hike recorded in 2016, he said. The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates continues to be fixed at 50% of the fee applicable to other candidates, the IIM-Indore director added.