CAT 2026 application deadline tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; check what’s new this year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will close the ongoing Common Admission Test registration tomorrow, on September 22. Candidates who have not applied for CAT 2026 can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm.

The applications were earlier scheduled to be closed on September 15 but were later extended by IIM Indore, providing another chance to candidates to complete their registration. The revised deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, as stated by the institute.

According to the schedule announced by the exam authority, the CAT 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions at designated test centres across 170 cities in the country. The exam will be held offline in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit cards will be released online from November 4.