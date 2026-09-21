CAT 2026 application deadline tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; check what’s new this year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will close the ongoing Common Admission Test registration tomorrow, on September 22. Candidates who have not applied for CAT 2026 can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm.
The applications were earlier scheduled to be closed on September 15 but were later extended by IIM Indore, providing another chance to candidates to complete their registration. The revised deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, as stated by the institute.
According to the schedule announced by the exam authority, the CAT 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions at designated test centres across 170 cities in the country. The exam will be held offline in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit cards will be released online from November 4.
This year, the IIMs have increased the registration fee for CAT for all categories. Candidates can check the comparison between application fees for the previous exam cycle and the current one.
|Category
|Registration amount for this exam cycle
|Registration amount for previous exam cycle
|General
|Rs 2700
|Rs 2600
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|Rs 1350
|Rs 1300
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|Rs 1350
|Rs 1300
|Person with disability (PwD)
|Rs 1350
|Rs 1300
Read | CAT registration fee rises 69% in 11 years
— The CAT 2026 will be conducted through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
— The question paper will comprise of three sections, namely:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
— The total duration of the test will be 120 minutes, with a strict sectional limit of 40 minutes each.
After the closure of the application window, IIM Indore will activate a short edit window, allowing registered candidates to make changes in the forms. As per the institute, candidates will only be able to edit the following fields in the submitted application form, if required:
(i) Photograph
(ii) Signature
(iii)Test City Preferences
Candidates can visit the above-mentioned official website of the exam check the prescribed syllabus for CAT 2026 and to get early updates.