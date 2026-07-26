CAT 2026 Notification issued at iimcat.ac.in; registrations start from August 3

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification has been released on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will conduct the CAT 2026 on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in three sessions across the country in around 170 test cities. The registration process for the CAT 2026 is set to begin from 10:00 AM on August 3, 2026, with the last date to submit the application form set as September 15, 2026, up to 05:00 PM. The CAT 2026 serves as a national entrance test for 21 IIMs and other top B-schools including FMS Delhi, SPJIMR, MDI Gurgaon, IITs, and IIFT.

The detailed CAT 2026 notification PDF is available on the aforementioned official website for candidates to check. The admit card for the CAT 2026 will be released online on November 4, 2026, on the online portal. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the release date until the exam date, i.e. November 29, 2026. As per the official notification, the CAT Result 2026 will be declared likely by the first week of January, 2027. Additionally, candidates should note that the CAT 2026 score will only be valid up to December 31, 2027.