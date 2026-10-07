IIM Ahmedabad tweaks PGP shortlisting, lists graduation disciplines

IIM Ahmedabad has made minor changes in the selection criteria for admission to its two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management for the 2027-29 batch. This time, they have introduced a new classification of undergraduate disciplines and revising the way candidates’ academic backgrounds are assessed.

IIM Ahmedabad has divided undergraduate degrees into 18 broad disciplines for its admission process, including engineering and technology, computer science and information technology, medical and health sciences, commerce, accounting and finance, economics, agriculture and allied sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities, law, management, mathematics, pure sciences, professional courses, fashion and design, journalism and media, architecture and planning, hospitality and food sciences and others.

The change is part of the revised admission process for the PGP programme. IIM-A uses candidates’ academic performance, CAT-2026 scores and other components to shortlist applicants for the subsequent stages of selection.

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Under the new policy, candidates’ graduation marks will be awarded rating scores ranging from one to 10. Candidates scoring up to 55 per cent in graduation will receive one point, while those scoring above 55 to 60 per cent will receive two points. The rating increases to three points for scores above 60 to 70 per cent, five points for above 70 to 80 per cent, eight points for above 80 to 90 per cent and 10 points for scores above 90 per cent.

IIM Ahmedabad has also retained a gender-diversity component in its selection process. Non-male candidates will receive three points under this component, while male candidates will receive no points.

The basic eligibility criteria, however, remain unchanged. Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. The minimum requirement is 45 per cent for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories.

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The degree should involve at least three years of education after completing Class 12 or an equivalent examination. Candidates appearing for their final-year bachelor’s degree examination or awaiting results can also apply, subject to the conditions specified by the institute.

For the 2027-29 batch, candidates must also be at least 19 years old as on June 30, 2027.

IIM Ahmedabad has retained the minimum CAT-2026 qualifying cut-offs. For General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, the overall cut-off is 95 percentile, with an 85 percentile sectional cut-off. The corresponding overall cut-offs are 90 for NC-OBC, 85 for SC and 75 for ST candidates.

In the notice, the institute has clarified that these are minimum qualifying cut-offs and meeting them does not guarantee a call for the next stage of the admission process.

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The revised admission policy is applicable to candidates seeking admission to IIMA’s PGP for the 2027-29 academic session.