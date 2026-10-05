CAT 2026 form correction window begins today; check last date

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application form correction window today, October 5, from 10 am. Candidates who have successfully registered for the forthcoming CAT 2026 can now edit their details through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
As announced by the institute in a notice dated September 29, the form correction facility will remain active for candidates to submit their changes until 5 pm on October 6. IIM Indore has outlined in its notice that the aforementioned deadline will not be extended.
The CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIM Indore on November 29 in three shifts. The exam will be carried out across approximately 170 cities in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Read | CAT, XAT, SNAP: Which entrance exam should you take?
CAT 2026 application form: What details can be edited?
According to the announcement, candidates can make changes only to the following fields in their submitted application form.
— Candidate’s photograph
— Signature
— Test state or city preferences
Candidates should carefully check the revised details before submitting the form, as personal details such as their name, date of birth, mobile number and email ID cannot be changed during the correction window.
Also Read | IITs, IIMs see more women joining than ever as placements and salary packages rise
How to edit CAT 2026 application form?
To make changes in the submitted application form, candidates will be required to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Log in using your credentials such as .
Step 3: Open your submitted application form and then select the edit option.
Step 4: Make the required changes in the allowed fields.
Step 5: Recheck the changes before submitting.
Candidates can save or download the confirmation page for future reference.
The CAT scores is used by candidates for admission to MBA and other management programmes offered at various IIMs and several other business schools in India. As per the schedule issued by the IIM Indore, the CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released from November 4, while the results will likely be declared by the first week of January, 2027.
Candidates are required to regularly check the official website mentioned above for more updates about the CAT 2026.