CAT 2026 form correction window begins today; check last date

The form correction facility is only available for candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application form correction window today, October 5, from 10 am. Candidates who have successfully registered for the forthcoming CAT 2026 can now edit their details through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

As announced by the institute in a notice dated September 29, the form correction facility will remain active for candidates to submit their changes until 5 pm on October 6. IIM Indore has outlined in its notice that the aforementioned deadline will not be extended.

The CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIM Indore on November 29 in three shifts. The exam will be carried out across approximately 170 cities in computer-based test (CBT) mode.