CAT 2026 candidates will undergo an AI-based facial recognition check

Candidates appearing for the upcoming Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will undergo an AI-based facial recognition check as part of their identity verification.

IIM Indore is set to introduce the service across all its examination centres, its director, Himanshu Rai, said. “It is being introduced for the first time for CAT. The procedure will be implemented across all examination centres,” he said.

However, there will also be physical verification of candidates’ admit cards like earlier. “So, students need not to worry about denial of entry into the centres due to any glitches or the AI system failing to recognise the candidate’s face,” Rai added.