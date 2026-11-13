CAT 2026 candidates will undergo an AI-based facial recognition check

Candidates appearing for the upcoming Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will undergo an AI-based facial recognition check as part of their identity verification.
IIM Indore is set to introduce the service across all its examination centres, its director, Himanshu Rai, said. “It is being introduced for the first time for CAT. The procedure will be implemented across all examination centres,” he said.
However, there will also be physical verification of candidates’ admit cards like earlier. “So, students need not to worry about denial of entry into the centres due to any glitches or the AI system failing to recognise the candidate’s face,” Rai added.
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This year, IIM Indore is testing the technology to check how accurate it is and whether any modifications are necessary to improve it, the director said. He also clarified that no database of students will be stored.
“The facial recognition mechanism will be used solely to match the candidate present at the examination centre with the photograph submitted at the time of application,” Rai said.
“Decisions concerning the conduct, processes and technological interventions for CAT are taken by the CAT Committee…So, it is not an independent decision of a particular institution,” he added.
The move is in line with IIM Indore’s embracing of AI across all its domains, especially learning.
“At IIM Indore, we are progressively integrating AI into our academic framework to ensure that students are equipped to understand and adapt to the rapidly evolving technological landscape. AI has become an integral part of most courses across our programmes,” Rai highlighted.
IIM Indore is conducting CAT 2026 on November 29. About 2.89 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.