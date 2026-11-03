CAT 2026 admit card releasing tomorrow; where to download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit cards for the upcoming Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 tomorrow, November 4, according to the schedule available on the official exam portal, iimcat.ac.in.
Once released by the institute, candidates who have registered for CAT 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from the aforementioned portal, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.
CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 across approximately 170 cities at various examination centres. IIM Indore will conduct the exam in three sessions, with the session details mentioned on candidates’ admit cards.
CAT admit card 2026: How to download?
The admit card is a mandatory document that is required to appear for the examination. It carries crucial information, such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, examination centre, allotted test slot, reporting time and exam-day guidelines.
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their CAT 2026 hall tickets online from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the active login link available for CAT 2026 admit card download on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter you login credentials such as registered user ID and password.
Step 4: Enter the captcha code or security pin and then submit the details to access the candidate dashboard.
Step 5: Click on the active CAT 2026 admit card download link.
Step 6: The CAT 2026 hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download the CAT 2026 admit card PDF and take a clear printout of the admit card for examination day.
Candidates appearing for the exam need to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity proof. The allotted exam timing and its corresponding reporting time will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card.
For early updates about the CAT 2026 admit card, candidates are required to regularly check the official exam website mentioned above.