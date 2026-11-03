CAT 2026 admit card releasing tomorrow; where to download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit cards for the upcoming Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 tomorrow, November 4, according to the schedule available on the official exam portal, iimcat.ac.in.

Once released by the institute, candidates who have registered for CAT 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from the aforementioned portal, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials.

CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 across approximately 170 cities at various examination centres. IIM Indore will conduct the exam in three sessions, with the session details mentioned on candidates’ admit cards.

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CAT admit card 2026: How to download?

The admit card is a mandatory document that is required to appear for the examination. It carries crucial information, such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, examination centre, allotted test slot, reporting time and exam-day guidelines.