The CAT official website is iimcat.ac.in. (Image: Screenshot of the official website)

After deferring the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card release for a day, exam conducting institute IIM Indore will publish the link today. Once released, candidates registered to appear will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2026 will be held on November 29 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across examination centres in approximately 170 cities. The examination will be conducted in three sessions. Candidates can check their allotted session, reporting time and examination centre details on their respective admit cards.

Story continues below this ad To download the CAT 2026 admit card, candidates must visit the official examination website and click on the admit card link on the homepage once it is activated. They will then need to log in using their registered user ID and password to access their candidate dashboard and download the hall ticket. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to avoid delays. A total of 2.84 lakh candidates have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, according to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Live Updates Nov 6, 2026 12:17 PM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Revised hall ticket release date IIM Indore has revised the CAT 2026 admit card release date from November 4 to November 6. The institute announced the change through an official notification. Candidates can access their hall tickets from November 6 to November 29, 2026. Nov 6, 2026 12:09 PM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Security measures The IIMs have also put in place additional security measures, including face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select examination centres. The exam will be held on November 29. Nov 6, 2026 12:07 PM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM Indore releasing hall tickets today The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the CAT 2026 admit cards today, November 6. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their CAT application login ID and password. Nov 6, 2026 11:47 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Mock test to be available today A mock test featuring sample questions to familiarise candidates with the examination format and interface will be available on the CAT website from November 6. The IIMs have reserved the right to change the examination date or timings, if required. Nov 6, 2026 11:46 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Hall tickets today As per a press note by IIM Indore, the admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded from the official CAT website (iimcat.ac.in) using their application login ID and password between November 6 and 29, 2026. CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29 (Sunday) in three shifts. The admit card for CAT is out on the official website. (image: ai generated) CAT Admit Card 2026 Release Date, Time Live Updates: IIM Indore is set to conduct CAT 2026 on November 29 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held across designated test centres in approximately 170 cities nationwide and will be conducted in three sessions. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will be allotted specific sessions, with details of their reporting time and examination centre mentioned on their respective admit cards. Aspirants are advised to check their admit cards carefully for all examination-related details ahead of the test.

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