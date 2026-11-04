CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: IIM Indore to release hall tickets soon on iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2026 Live Updates (Photo: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card today, November 4. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official exam website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials once released by the institute online.

CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIM Indore on November 29 at various examination centres in approximately 170 cities across the country. The entrance examination will be held in three sessions through computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates will be able to find their allotted slot, reporting time, and examination centre details on the individual admit cards.

Story continues below this ad To download the CAT 2026 admit card, candidates need to visit the above-mentioned official exam portal and access the CAT 2026 admit card link once uploaded on the homepage. They should then log in using their registered user ID and password to access the candidate dashboard. Candidates can keep their registered user ID and password ready to access the hall ticket without any delay. Read | CAT 2026 Admit Card: Check step-by-step guide to download The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates appearing for the CAT 2026 will be required to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are required to check the accuracy of their details such as their name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination centre address, reporting time, exam slot and other instructions. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the concerned authority to get it rectified before the exam day. For more early updates on the upcoming CAT 2026 admit card, candidates can regularly check the official exam portal or the live feed given below. Live Updates Nov 4, 2026 12:03 PM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: In how many cities will the exam be conducted? As announced by IIM Indore, the CAT 2026 will be conducted in approximately 170 cities across the country. Nov 4, 2026 11:57 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: When was the exam held last year? Last year, IIM Kozhikode conducted CAT on November 30 in three slots. The institute had released the admit cards for the same on November 12. Nov 4, 2026 11:52 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Direct link to be uploaded soon IIM Indore will upload the direct link to download the CAT 2026 admit card shortly on its official exam portal, iimcat.ac.in. Registered candidates can access the direct link and download the hall tickets by entering their login credentials. Nov 4, 2026 11:46 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Exam date IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2026 on Sunday, November 29, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to access their admit cards shortly. Nov 4, 2026 11:41 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Details mentioned Candidates will be able to check the following details on their CAT 2026 admit card – Names – Roll number – Exam centre – Exam venue – Exam timing – Important exam day guidelines Nov 4, 2026 11:35 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Check last year's exam timings Last year, CAT was conducted in the following time slots: Slot 1: 8:30 am to 10:30 am Slot 2: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Slot 3: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Nov 4, 2026 11:30 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Time slots to be announced soon IIM Indore will announce the exam slots for CAT 2026 today. Candidates will be able to check the exam timing allotted to them after downloading their admit cards. Nov 4, 2026 11:24 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Steps to download Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CAT 2026 admit card once it is released online by the institute: -- Go to the official CAT 2026 website, iimcat.ac.in. -- Click on the active link available for CAT 2026 admit card download on the homepage. -- Enter and submit your login credentials, such as your registered user ID and password. -- Click on the active CAT 2026 admit card download link. -- The CAT 2026 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. -- Download the CAT 2026 admit card PDF and take a clear printout of the admit card for the exam day. Nov 4, 2026 11:18 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Login credentials In order to access the CAT 2026 hall tickets from the official exam portal, candidates will be required to sign in to the candidate dashboard by entering their login credentials, such as their registered user ID and password. Nov 4, 2026 11:12 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Official Website IIM Indore will release the admit cards for the upcoming CAT 2026 on its official exam portal, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to access the hall tickets online by entering their login credentials on the login page. Nov 4, 2026 11:07 AM IST CAT 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Release date The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the CAT 2026 admit card today, November 4, on its official exam portal. Once released by the institute, registered candidates will be able to access it online. CAT Admit Card 2026 Live Updates (Express photo/ representational) CAT is a national level entrance examination conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on a rotational basis to shortlist candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management programs such as MBA or PGDM.

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