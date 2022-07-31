scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

CAT 2022 to be conducted by IIM-Bangalore: Check registration schedule, exam date

CAT 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the exam at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in — from 10 am of August 3 till 5 pm of September 14. Following that, the admit card will be available for download from 5 pm of October 27

Updated: July 31, 2022 9:50:32 am
CAT 2022, CAT 2022 notificationCAT 2022: The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2023. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

CAT 2022: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)-Bangalore will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) this year. The entrance test for admission in prestigious management colleges such as IIMs will be held on November 27, 2022. Last year, CAT was conducted by the IIM Ahmedabad on November 28. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

This year, the registration process will begin on August 3, 10 am and will conclude at 5 pm of September 14. Following that, the admit card will be available for download from 5 pm of October 27. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 27. This year, CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates will be Rs 1150 while it is Rs 2300 for other categories of candidates. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2023. The CAT 2022 score will be valid only till December 31, 2023.

To be eligible for the exam, interested candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA [45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any recognised university.

Additionally, the home page will also have a separate option for registration of non-IIM institutions. To do this, authorities simply have to click on this link and fill the required details such as name of the institute, name of the authorised official for correspondence, contact details, then tick the declaration and click on submit.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate. IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process.

