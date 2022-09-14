CAT 2022 Registration process ends today​: Here’s how to apply

IIM CAT Registration 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will close the registration window for CAT 2022 today, i.e. September 14. Eligible candidates can register for CAT 2022 today till 5 pm, by visiting the official website-iimcat.ac.in.

The registration process for CAT 2022 commenced on August 4, while the examination date for the same is November 27. The candidates belonging from general category have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2300, whereas candidates from reserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1150.

CAT Registration 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Tap on the CAT 2022 application process link.

Step 2: Enter using user id and password.

Step 3: Fill credentials such as your name, address, academic qualification etc.

Step 4: Deposit the application fee and press submit.

Step 5: Download, and take a print out of the application form for future use and reference.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in three sessions of two hours each on November 27. The exam will consist of quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.The admit card for CAT 2022 will be made available to download on October 27.

Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level MBA entrance examination that is held every year for admission to MBA/ PGP courses of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and other CAT scores accepting B-schools in India.