CAT 2022: Registration process begins today; check eligibility, exam date and other details

CAT 2022 registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)-Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) this year. The entrance test for admission in the premium prestigious management colleges such as IIMs will be held on November 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

Last year, CAT was conducted by the IIM Ahmedabad on November 28. The registration fee was increased; the general category had to pay Rs 2,200 while the fee for the reserved category was Rs 1,100. Some changes in eligibility criteria were also introduced. Candidates with “promotion/pass” instead of “award of marks” certificates in any of the last two years of the bachelor’s programme can enter the “promotion or pass” option in the application form. This step was taken due to Covid-19 situation that delayed exam/ result process.

However, the basic eligibility is that the candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute.

CAT 2022: Important dates

Registration process: August 3, 10 am onwards

Last date: September 14

Admit card release: October 27

CAT exam date: November 27.

This year, CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

CAT 2022: Exam pattern

The CAT 2022 will be conducted in the computer-based mode with both MCQs and non-MCQs. The time duration is 120 minutes. CAT 2022 will consist of 66 questions divided into three sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Three marks are awarded for each correct answer, while each incorrect attempt will lead to a one-mark deduction.

The CAT 2021 result was published in January and of the 47 candidates who scored between 100 percentile and 99.98 percentile marks, 38 are qualified engineers. Moreover, of the 47 toppers, only one is a female candidate, who scored 99.98 percentile.