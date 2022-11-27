scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Live now

CAT 2022 LIVE Updates: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions and expected percentile

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Candidates had to mandatorily carry the CAT 2022 admit card to the exam centre as they were not allowed to enter the examination hall without it.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi | Updated: November 27, 2022 10:50:52 am
CAT 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates have to reach the exam centre at the designated reporting time.

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 today i.e. on November 27. The exam will be held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. 

Candidates have to reach the exam centre at the designated reporting time. For the morning session, candidates have to report at the exam center by 7 am, for the afternoon session by 11 am and for the evening session by 3 pm.

CAT 2022 |Candidates need to sign NDA, follow dress code today

Candidates had to mandatorily carry the CAT 2022 admit card to the exam centre as they were not allowed to enter the examination hall without it. A recent passport-size photograph should be pasted on the admit card. The photograph should be the same as uploaded at the time of the application form.

Apart from the admit card, candidates also need to carry any one of the ID proofs such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, passport, employer ID, college ID, PAN Card, etc. The self-declaration form should be downloaded while downloading the admit card as it is also needed at the exam hall.

Live Blog

IIM CAT 2022 LIVE Updates: Slot 1 exam ends at 10:30 am, check out the paper analysis

10:50 (IST)27 Nov 2022

Candidate will be provided with one pen and one scribble pad for rough work. However, they will have to drop pen and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes provided post completion of the test.

10:40 (IST)27 Nov 2022

No, candidates are not allowed to carry a calculator inside the exam hall. However, a calculator will be provided to students. It will be present at the corner of their screen.

10:31 (IST)27 Nov 2022

Candidates have to carry a printout of their admit card/ call letter along with an original ID proof for verification. The admit card will have to be submitted to the exam invigilator before leaving the test centre.

10:21 (IST)27 Nov 2022

Candidates need to report to their allotted exam centres by 11 am for the afternoon session and for the evening session by 3 pm.

10:17 (IST)27 Nov 2022
CAT 2022: Aspirants to sign NDA

Candidates who want to appear for CAT have to agree to a Non-Disclosure Agreement at the time of the test. Under the agreement, the candidate will be bound to not disclose, share, reproduce, transmit or store any information related to CAT exam by any means, verbal or written, electronically or mechanically for any purpose. If found guilty, the candidate will be subject to imprisonment for a term up to three years and fine up to Rs 2 lakh.

10:11 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Who is hosting CAT 2022 exam?

This year, the CAT exam is being conducted by IIM Bangalore. Every year, IIMs conduct this national-level entrance exam on a rotational basis, for admission to the IIMs and the top B-schools of India.

10:06 (IST)27 Nov 2022
CAT 2022: Things not allowed in exam hall

Candidates are not allow to carry these things inside their exam centre:
— Any type of bag
— Calculator
— iPad/iPod/Phone
— Bluetooth earphones, wireless/wired earphones
— Camera
— Laptop
— Digital wrist watch

09:59 (IST)27 Nov 2022
CAT 2022: Morning session to conclude soon

The morning session of CAT 2022 will conclude at 10:30 am; the slot had commenced at 8:30 am. AFter that, there will be two other sessions: 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm (afternoon session), and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm (evening session).

CAT 2022, CAT 2022 exam analysis CAT 200 LIVE Updates: Candidates have to carry a printout of their admit card along with an original ID proof for verification.

The common admission test (CAT) is a national management entrance test conducted by IIMs on a rotational basis. It is conducted for admission to the IIMs and the top b-schools of India. After the exam is over, various coaching institutes release analysis and CAT answer key. With the help of these, candidates can evaluate performance in the exam. The result of the exam is announced in the first week of January.

