CAT 2022 LIVE Updates: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions and expected percentile

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 today i.e. on November 27. The exam will be held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam will be conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Candidates have to reach the exam centre at the designated reporting time. For the morning session, candidates have to report at the exam center by 7 am, for the afternoon session by 11 am and for the evening session by 3 pm.

CAT 2022 | Candidates need to sign NDA, follow dress code today

Candidates had to mandatorily carry the CAT 2022 admit card to the exam centre as they were not allowed to enter the examination hall without it. A recent passport-size photograph should be pasted on the admit card. The photograph should be the same as uploaded at the time of the application form.

Apart from the admit card, candidates also need to carry any one of the ID proofs such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, passport, employer ID, college ID, PAN Card, etc. The self-declaration form should be downloaded while downloading the admit card as it is also needed at the exam hall.