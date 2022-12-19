CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore removes two questions from evaluation; check details

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has announced that two questions from two different shifts will not be considered for evaluation of this year’s entrance exam. The announcement was made at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notification, two questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 have been removed from final evaluation as the questions were assessed to be ‘ambiguous’.

“The CAT Committee has decided that two questions from the DILR section (one from 27th Nov 2022 shift 2 and the one from 27th Nov 2022 shift 3) will not be considered for evaluation as these questions found to be ambiguous. Scores of candidates for the DILR section in these shifts shall be adjusted on a prorated basis based on their responses on the balance questions in DILR section,” the official notification read.

IIM Bangalore had released the provisional answer key, individual response sheet on December 1. Candidates had time till December 4 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

This year, the CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27 in three slots in the computer-based mode. While the exam, overall, was rated to be moderate on the difficulty level, slot 3 (evening session) was rated to be slightly more difficult than slot 1 and 2.