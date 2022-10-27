CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore to release CAT admit cards today

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will today (October 27) release the hall tickets for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates who applied can check and download their admit card from the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

This year, the CAT examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 27. The admission test will be conducted in three sessions of two hours each, and nearly 150 cities will host candidates. Aspirants were given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on registered candidate login

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as user id and password

Step 4: On the dashboard click on admit card link

Step 5: Check the details and download it for future reference

Results will be declared around the second week of January 2023, and will be released at the official website of CAT. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT 2-22 score will be valid till December 31, 2023. Post that, no query related to issuance of CAT 2022 scorecard will not be entertained.

In order to appear for CAT, a candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories have a cut-off of 45 per cent or equivalent CGPA.