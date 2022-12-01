CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore releases answer key; check how to raise objections

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore today released the answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in

IIM Bangalore has also released he individual response sheet, in addition to the official answer key.

CAT 2022: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the candidate login link.

Step 3: Key in your user id and password to login.

Step 4: Once logged in, check the individual response sheet and the answer key.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to the official notification, candidates have time from today till December 4 to raise objections against the released answer key.

This year, the CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27 in three slots in the computer-based mode. Experts rated slot 3 (evening session) as slightly more difficult than slot 1 and 2. The Quantitative Ability section has been rated as comparatively more difficult than last year and 2020, whereas VARC was rated easy to moderate.

Overall, there were 66 questions in each slot with 24 questions in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, 20 in Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and 22 in Quantitative Ability.