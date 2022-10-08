CAT 2022: How to prepare quantitative aptitude, DI and logical reasoning sections 

-Ravi Prakash

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance examination that allows candidates to gain admission to some of the country’s top management institutes. The exam will be held on November 27 this year.

CAT consists of three sections- verbal and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative aptitude (QA). In order to achieve the best results in the exam, an aspirant must make a detailed preparation strategy focusing on each section specifically. The following are some tips that will boost the preparation of every candidate in the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) sections:

1. Regular question-solving:

All candidates must regularly solve questions in both sections in order to ensure that they are aware of possible question patterns in the exam. On an average, each candidate must solve 20 questions of Quantitative Aptitude (QA) and 5 questions of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) daily.

2. Master notebook

To improve their speed during the exam, it is vital for all candidates to maintain a master notebook where they can make a note of every difficult question and topic they can identify during the last two months of their preparation. By solving these questions, candidates will be able to strengthen their understanding of concepts and solve a minimum of four to five extra questions during the exam.

3. Important topics in the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section

Keeping in mind that this section is often difficult to solve in the exam, candidates can revise important topics in the section. Some of the most important topics in the section include Arithmetic, Algebra & Geometry. The maximum number of questions in the QA section will appear from the topics mentioned. Therefore, all candidates must practice and revise them regularly, especially in the last few weeks before the exam.

4. Effective preparation for the quantitative aptitude (QA) section

Candidates must note that it is not possible to predict which questions will appear in the section. Easy or moderate topics must not remain unattempted in the exam. Therefore, they must not skip any topic in the QA section and ensure they practice questions and take tests regularly.

5. Important topics in the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) section:

In DILR, topics such as puzzles, Venn diagrams, maxima-minima, quantitative-based DILR, and charts, including area charts, bubble charts, as well as box and whiskers, are of prime importance and must be thoroughly understood and practiced.

6. How to attempt the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) section:

Before attempting any questions, all candidates must take 30 seconds to scan each set. Each candidate must pick two sets to solve based on their experience and familiarity with the questions. If they are unable to solve the first set, they can quickly move on to the second and save time. It is essential to remain composed and not panic during the exam.

7. How to attempt the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section:

To ensure the best possible result from the QA section, candidates can create four slots that target five to six questions each over a period of 10 minutes. Candidates must remain aware and understand that a lengthy question does not necessarily have a lengthy solution. However, time wastage must be avoided by not attempting these questions in the beginning. Easy and short questions must be attempted before lengthy ones.

8. Mock tests:

Candidates must note that mock tests are extremely essential during preparation. However, they must not attempt mock tests on a daily basis, causing “mock fatigue”. One mock test every three days is sufficient to ensure effective preparation for the exam. It is suggested by experts that taking mock tests for two hours and analyzing them for four hours helps improve a candidate’s overall performance in the long run. Candidates must take as many 40-minute-long sectional tests as they can to improve their speed.

(The writer is a CAT Educator at Unacademy)