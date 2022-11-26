CAT 2022: Candidates need to sign NDA, follow dress code on exam day

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the CAT 2022 on November 27 at various locations across the country. The exam will be conducted in three sessions and admit cards for all sessions are now available at the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Along with the admit card, IIM Bangalore has also released a list of guidelines which include details about reporting time, prohibited items at the exam centre, dress code and others. To help candidates not miss any important instruction in the last minute, here’s a brief on do’s and dont’s on the exam day:

– Candidates who want to appear for CAT have to agree to a Non-Disclosure Agreement at the time of the test. Under the agreement, the candidate will be bound to not disclose, share, reproduce, transmit or store any information related to CAT exam by any means, verbal or written, electronically or mechanically for any purpose. If found guilty, the candidate will be subject to imprisonment for a term up to three years and fine up to Rs 2 lakh.

– IIM has intimated the candidates about their exam shift through the admit cards. However, there is a prescribed reporting time for each session and candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall after the designated time. For the morning session, candidates have to report at the exam center by 7 am, for the afternoon session by 11 am and for the evening session by 3 pm.

– Candidates are advised to not wear any jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the test centre

– Candidates have to carry a printout of their admit card along with an original ID proof for verification. The admit card will have to be submitted to the exam invigilator before leaving the test centre

– Candidate will be provided with one pen and one scribble pad. Candidates have to drop pen and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes provided post completion of the test.

– Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles are strictly not allowed in the test hall.