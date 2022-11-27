scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

CAT 2022, Exam Analysis: Quants rated difficult, VARC easy to moderate

The overall difficulty level was rated to be moderate this year.

CAT 2022: There were a total of 66 questions

This year’s CAT exam was rated moderate on the difficulty level. In comparison to 2021 and 2020, some candidates and experts found the Quants section to be tougher this year.

There were 66 questions in each slot with 24 questions in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, 20 in Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and 22 in Quantitative Ability in the CAT 2022 exam.

Slot 1: In Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, 19 questions were MCQ, five were non MCQ. In Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, 15 questions were MCQ and five were non MCQ. And, in Quantitative Ability, 14 questions were MCQ and eight were non MCQ.

There were questions from paragraph completion, after a gap of a few years. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning had four sets of five questions. Modulus based questions of Algebra were there in Quantitative Ability.

Slot 2: The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section was easy to moderate, said Sumit Singh Gandhi of CATking. There were four reading comprehensions, out of which two were rated as easy. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning also ranged between easy to moderate. It had four sets, out of which two were easy, according to students and experts. Meanwhile, Quantitative Ability was on the tougher end, compared to that of slot 1.Paragraph completion was there in this slot as well.

The second slot of the exam was very similar to that in the morning slot. The difficulty level varied slightly across sections, but overall, the paper was similar in structure and feel said Pradeep Pandey, Academic Head, T.I.M.E.

In the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section, there were at least two difficult questions in this passage and two were moderately difficult. In the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section, each set had a different difficulty level. One set was very difficult, one was difficult, one and moderate to difficult and one was moderate. The Quantitative Ability section was on the tougher end. There were quite a few questions from Averages-Mixtures-Alligations but not all of them were doable.

Slot 3: This slot was rated tougher. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension was easy to moderate, compared to previous year. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning was moderate to challenging in terms of difficulty. Quantitative Ability was rated moderate to difficult.

As per Gautam Puri, Vice Chairman and MD, Career Launcher, the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section was easy to moderate, and easier than previous slots. Again, the reading comprehension section had four passages with five questions each out of which two sets were easy, one moderate and one difficult. The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section was difficult. Based on the division of questions in the section, there were 14 MCQs and six non-MCQs. Out of the four sets, only one set was easy. The quantitative ability section was of a higher difficulty level as compared to the previous slots. The section had 22 questions out of which 8 were non-MCQs. The section was once again dominated by arithmetic and algebra. Arithmetic had lengthy questions but algebra and geometry were doable.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:58:21 pm
