CAT 2022: Admit card release date, exam schedule — answers of all FAQs

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will soon release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

As the exam is scheduled to take place on November 27, here are answers to some of the frequently asked questions related to admit cards, eligibility, exam day guidelines, result date and more.

CAT 2022 admit card: Date, time, website to download

IIM Bangalore will release the CAT 2022 admit cards on October 27. Candidates who have successfully registered for the admission test will be able to download their hall tickets from 5 pm. The admit cards will be available at the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in.

When is the CAT 2022 exam?

This year, according to the schedule earlier released by IIM Bangalore, the CAT exam will be held on November 27. This year, CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. The registration process was held from August 3, 10 am till 5 pm of September 14.

Can I still make corrections in my CAT 2022 application?

The window was closed on September 26 and no changes can be made now.

How many sessions will be held for the CAT 2022 exam?

The exam will be held in three sessions of two hours each. The three sessions will comprise quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension and data interpretation and logical thinking.

What is the eligibility criteria for CAT 2022?

Interested candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA. Additionally, those appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Advertisement

However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their university/institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate.

Who conducted the CAT exam last year?

Last year, the CAT exam was conducted by the IIM Ahmedabad on November 28.