IIM CAT 2022: 11% rise in registrations, 6% in category candidates

There has been an increase of 11 per cent in overall registrations and 6 per cent in category candidates’ registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT). Last year, 2.31 lakh applicants had registered for the CAT.

IIM Bangalore is the convenor institute this year. As per the institute, for the first time, there were digital campaigns to create awareness on the opening of CAT 2022 applications and on the extension of the deadline in order to reach a younger and targeted demographic.

CAT 2022 chairperson Prof Ashis Mishra said, “Student-centric changes will enhance the registration and other processes of CAT, thereby making it possible for the candidates to focus on preparing for the examination itself.”

This year, non-IIM registration facility has been provided on the CAT website. Non-IIM institution logos have also been placed on the CAT website to enhance their visibility.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres in 150 test cities in the country. Candidates have been given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique e-mail account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

The computer-based test will be conducted on 27th November 2022, in three separate sessions. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability will be assessed in CAT 2022 exam.

“The preparations and the conduct of the examination are being done with continued COVID-19 uncertainty. The information provided on the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and state governments, and IIMs. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website regularly for the latest information,” Mishra informed.

CAT 2022: Important dates

— Registration commenced at 10 am on August 3, 2022 and closed at 5 pm on September 21

— Admit cards may be downloaded from 5 pm on October 27

— CAT 2022 results are expected to be declared around the second week of January 2023

After the closure of the registration window, the ‘edit window’ was live from 10 am on September 23 to 5 pm on September 26. Only photo, signature and test city preferences could be changed. Candidates were also able to choose Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred city for CAT 2022.

For Covid-19 related updates, eligibility criteria, registration fees, rules and procedures regarding CAT and the admission process of various IIMs, reservation of seats for various categories of applicants, and other detailed information, candidates need to visit the CAT website: http://www.iimcat.ac.in.

Announcements of CAT 2022, as per IIM-B, were released in publications in the Northeast and in all Union Territories. Test centres have also been set up in new locations – Northeast (Manipur, Tripura, etc.) and Union Territories (Lakshadweep, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Leh). Two payment gateways were provided for CAT 2022.