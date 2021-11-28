CAT 2021 Slot 2 Paper Analysis: Data interpretation and logical reasoning sections were difficult and time-consuming

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. The exam will be held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam is from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 is from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

The slot-2 exam was doable and not very tough when compared to CAT 2020 with DILR being a little time consuming and lengthy. The VARC section was more inference based. Overall, the exam had had 66 questions.

CAT 2021 tested students on speed, logic and analytical skills. The exam tested students on their actual knowledge instead of mere guesswork. The reduction in questions from CAT 2020 helped students have a better time allocation and not have a crisis.

The data interpretation and logical reasoning sections were a little difficult and time-consuming. There were some changes in reading comprehension passages with the dominance of inference based questions. Students found the exam of moderate difficulty level. Here is a sectional analysis of the paper.

VARC section: 24 questions

Reading comprehension was dominated in the verbal section. There were 4 passages with 4 questions each. More inference based questions and not factual, there were close options too so it needed little focus while solving. TITA Verbal ability was overall easy.

3 questions Para jumbles easy

3 questions Para summary – tougher than usual

2 questions odd one out easy

Reading Comprehension: 16 Questions

The reading comprehension was based on the following themes:

Passage 1: British Colonies – India’s Reaction (History-Based)

Passage 2: Truth and Power (Philosophy Based)

Passage 3: Knowledge – How you perceive it

Passage 4: Languages – Linguistic

DILR section: 24 questions

The section was not very difficult, easy to moderate with respect to comprehension of the question, one set was time-consuming.

DILR sets with 6 questions: 2 sets = 12 questions (LR Sets)

DILR Sets with 4 questions: 2 sets=8 questions (DI Sets)

Set 1: horizontally stacked column graph (product, shipment days) (4 questions)

Set 2: games and tournament-based (2 players) (6 questions)

Set 3: online food delivery rating parameters (6 questions)

Set 4 graph-based – easy to solve (4 questions)

Quant section: 22 Questions (TITA 8)

Quants focused on the conceptual clarity and the application of the concepts, some may take time to solve but easy to score and attempt 16-18 questions

Arithmetic -10 to 11 questions

The ratio of Milk – 2, time and work, profit & loss, time speed distance, averages, percentages

Geometry 3-4 Questions

Numbers 2 Questions

Logs 2 Questions

Functions 2 Questions

(The analysis is provided by Sumit Singh Gandhi, CEO and Director, CATKing)