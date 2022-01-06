CAT 2021 results: IIT-Bombay student secures 99.99 percentile with just five months of preparation

In the CAT 2021 results declared on January 3, Maharashtra’s Yash Mandhana secured 99.99 percentile much to his own surprise. The IIT-Bombay student claims that he only began his preparation in July 2021 and studied two hours a day to prepare for the management entrance exam.

“As I downloaded my scorecard, I was expecting to score around 99.95 percentile. However, scoring near to a perfect score definitely came as a surprise. I am elated with the success and will now prepare for the next round. I am aiming to join any of the three IIMs of Ahmedabad, Bangalore or Calcutta,” the topper shared.

A resident of Mumbai, Yash studied at Poddar International School and then cleared the JEE to study at IIT-Bombay. He is currently in the final year of the B-Tech-M-Tech dual degree programme.

Talking about his preparation for the CAT exam, Yash said that his reading habits formed a foundation for his preparation for the reading comprehension section. Meanwhile, solving mock tests helped him in assessing his accuracy and efficiency in the exam environment.

“I began participating in various olympiads at a very young age and also prepared for NTSE in class 10. These tests helped me get familiar with the concepts of reasoning and quick calculations. Meanwhile, around 70 per cent CAT syllabus overlaps with the JEE syllabus. This also proved helpful in the preparation,” Yash said.

Yash stressed the importance of attempting time-based mock tests and spending at least an hour every day to identify the weak areas based on the mock test’s performance.

“As I was preparing alongside my graduation, I managed my time efficiently to study for both the exams. I appeared for atleast two mock tests every week and spent rest of the time practicing questions provided by TIME. Their explained solutions helped me to better understand the questions attempted wrongly,” he shared.

Yash has also been placed with a global brand and is looking forward to join the company. For his CAT 2021 attempt, the topper wishes to utilize the deferment opportunity provided only by IIM Ahmedabad to its students to take admission but continue classes after two years gap. In case, he doesn’t get into IIM-A, he will mull at the options best suitable.