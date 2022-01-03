CAT 2021 result: Engineers yet again dominate list of toppers

Engineers have yet again dominated the toppers list in the Common Admission Test (CAT), the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management. The result was declared Monday.

The result of the 2021 edition of the exam showed that of the 47 candidates who scored between 100 percentile and 99.98 percentile marks, 38 are qualified engineers.

The result also showed that men outshined women once again. Of the 47 toppers, only one is a female candidate, who scored 99.98 percentile.

Among the candidates with 100 percentile, four are from Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from West Bengal, Telangana and Haryana.

Four candidates each from Maharashtra and Gujarat scored 99.99 percentile, two each from UP, Haryana and Karnataka, and one each from Kerala, Delhi, Chandigarh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

In the 2020 edition too of the exam, all the nine toppers were males, with seven of them coming from engineering backgrounds. Of the 19 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile that year, only one was woman.

CAT 2021, scores of which are also used by 88 non-IIM business schools, was held on November 28 at 438 test centres across 156 cities. Around 1.92 lakh of the 2.3 lakh registered candidates appeared for the exam.

“The overall attendance was approximately 83%. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who took the exam, 35% were females, 65% males and two candidates belonged to the transgender community,” according to CAT 2021 convener, Prof. MP Ram Mohan.