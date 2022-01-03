CAT 2021 result announced; Know IIM admission process

IIM Ahmedabad has announced CAT 2021 result. The CAT 2021 exam was conducted on November 28, 021. IIM Ahmedabad has released the CAT 2021 result on its official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can check their results on the official website by clicking on “CAT Result 2021” and then the candidate’s login will appear in which you will need to enter your application number and password. The CAT scorecard will appear on your screen.

CAT 2021 scorecard contains the name of the candidate, test day photo, uploaded photo, date of birth, email, CAT registration number, gender, PwD status, city, district, state, date and time of the test, section-wise scaled score, and percentile overall scaled score and percentile, and instructions.

After the result is released, for admission in IIMs and other B-Schools, there will be a two-step process – analytical writing test (AWT) and personal interview (PI). The first thing will be the preliminary screening. In that, the candidate who has cleared the cutoff in all the three sections i.e. Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning’ (DILR), and ‘Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC) in the Sectional and the Overall percentiles will be shortlisted. The candidates who will be shortlisted their name will be released on the official website. They can also get call letters for PI and AWT Rounds from different IIM’s.

The selection is also done on the basis of percentages of 10th (A) and 12th (B) standard, marks obtained bachelor’s degree (C), and work experience (D). By combining all these factors an application rating multiplication factor (A+B+C+D) is calculated.

The percentage of the bachelor’s examination in that cut-off is decided which is the 80th percentile of the percentage of marks. For the candidates who are yet to complete their bachelor’s degree, their marks will be computed on the basis of available marks. For the 10th and 12th std, marks in all the subjects will be considered. The seats will be decided on the basis of the reservation criteria which are there for different categories. The number of seats is different in different IIM’s.

The candidates with the top scores will be called Analytical Written Test and Personal interview. Through the preliminary screening, the additional candidates will give their Analytical Written Test and Personal interview. The Analytical Written test is conducted to see the candidate’s communication skills and the analytical skills, and ability to think. An essay will be given to you on any topic and it can be around 20-30 minutes of this test. The personal interview round is also a very important round as it is the last round before the admission. It is conducted to see your personality and your presentation skills.

The Final Selection will be done separately for all the categories like the general, ST, SC, OBC, PwD candidates. It will be based on the Final Composite score. The Final Composite score is summed up by the Personal Interview, Analytical Written-test, Final CAT Score, and the application rating multiplication factor. The candidates who are selected will get an offer letter. After receiving the offer letter, the candidates should fill up all the formalities that are required including the document verification. A waiting list may also be released.