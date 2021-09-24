CAT 2021: Over 2.30 lakh students register, exam to be conducted across 159 cities

Nearly 2.31 lakh candidates registered to appear for CAT 2021. The entrance test will be conducted on November 28, 2021 and the registration concluded on September 22.

A three-day correction window will be made available to candidates from September 25, 10 am to September 27, 5 pm. Candidates can edit the photograph, signature and test city preference fields in the application form (if required).

Read | Meet CAT 2020 topper Visheh Garg

CAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities in India on November 28. Mock test/ tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from the last week of October 2021. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts of two-hour examination comprising three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and logical reasoning. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.